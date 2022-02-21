Cody Rhodes responds to special praise from WWE Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes became the hottest free agent on the market in one of 2022's biggest twists yet. Rhodes and Tony Khan were unable to come to an agreement, and AEW lost its very first TNT Champion. Since the star officially left the promotion, news and opinions have been all over the place.

While some stars are reportedly happy with Cody's departure along with his wife Brandi, others took the time to share positive words. One such wrestler is DDP, who shared a heartfelt opinion and praised the star. Diamond Dallas Page shared the Sportskeeda article written on behalf of him. Surprisingly, Cody Rhodes responded to the aforementioned article via Twitter.

According to the former European Champion, while speaking on Sportskeeda's Bro Show, Cody exemplifies some of the best traits of his late father Dusty Rhodes.

"No one knows who MJF is if Cody doesn't pitch him hard. They didn't want him to come in, but he pitched him so hard and Tony really got to see him and Tony's like 'Okay, Yeah'. Darby Allin? Who knew who this 5-foot-8, a hundred and sixty pound guy was? Cody rounded 20 minutes with him. He creates talent just like his daddy did. Create and make the talent"

According to Jim Cornette, Cody Rhodes was never going to have the impact of CM Punk

While speaking on the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager touched on Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW. According to Cornette, all the big names were eclipsing the former TNT Champion.

"Cody was one of the guys that started there, he was never gonna have the impact of a CM Punk, a level of a guy like that coming back to the business after seven years and Bryan Danielson, who has been at that level and has that goodwill because of the greatness that he has been involved before he comes in," said Jim Cornette. (20:05 - 20:24)

What do you think the future holds for Cody Rhodes? Will he go to WWE, return to AEW or travel the world as wrestling's biggest free agent? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

