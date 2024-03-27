Cody Rhodes seemingly referenced major AEW stars on WWE RAW

Last night on RAW, Cody Rhodes seemingly paid tribute to some of his friends from AEW during his segment that opened up this week's edition of the Monday Night Show. This would be Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

This wouldn't be the first time that the American Nightmare has done something of the sort. After winning the Royal Rumble match this year, he turned to the WrestleMania sign and paid tribute to his friends.

Last night, Cody Rhodes did the same. He did a "too sweet" sign and a finger gun, representing The Bullet Club and The Elite, before pointing at the WrestleMania XL sign, seemingly referencing his friends in AEW and showing that he still valued them.

Rhodes and The Elite are credited as the co-founders of AEW, and this seems like something he'll never forget, even if they are signed to rival companies.

Cody Rhodes suffers attack from The Rock on RAW

Later in the night, there was chaos during the main event as several major feuds intertwined. Jey Uso was facing Shinsuke Nakamura, but at a point in the match, the Bloodline made its presence known.

Rollins and Rhodes came out to take the fight to them, and brawls began across the arena. Drew McIntyre even interfered amid the chaos to attack Seth Rollins.

The brawl between Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso spilled backstage, and The Rock came out. The Great One blindsided Rhodes and finally got physical with him.

The Rock did not hold back in his attack as he made the American Nightmare bleed before claiming that this was a preview of their match at WrestleMania XL.

With WrestleMania just around the corner, this sets great expectations for everything going down at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

