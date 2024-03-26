The Rock's words to Cody Rhodes finally revealed after busting him open in brutal assault on RAW

The Rock finally revealed what he told Cody Rhodes and fulfilled his promise in what might have been one of the greatest endings to RAW in years. The assault saw Cody get busted open.

To many fans, The Rock has been carrying the main event storyline between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns even more than the latter has. He made a stunning appearance on RAW this week, where he whispered something vague to Cody and left without using the mic - infuriating the Chicago crowd.

When asked about it, the Rock told Jackie Redmond to ask The American Nightmare. When she asked Cody Rhodes about it, he said it was a promise that The Great One couldn't fulfill.

After Jey Uso defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of RAW, a brawl broke out backstage involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. The Rock, who was previously around in the episode by surprise, appeared out of nowhere and began a one-sided beatdown on Cody Rhodes.

One-sided is an understatement because it was his most vicious assault on any superstar in decades. He took Cody to the cleaners and destroyed him in every possible way he could. It culminated on the roof of the arena where it was raining.

By this point, The Great One busted open Cody badly and revealed that he told the latter he would have his blood on his belt. What belt are we referring to? To take a shot at Cody and his mother, he had a belt saying "Mama Rhodes" and wiped Cody's blood on the belt with his bare hands.

Expand Tweet

He sent a strong message after it was over, and the brawl happened for six minutes in what might be one of the greatest endings to RAW in several years if not a decade or more.

In fact, the entire episode was incredibly paced, and although the matches were short, the segments made up for it.

Expand Tweet

We haven't seen The Brahma Bull get this vicious in decades. The last time that comes to mind was when he hit Mick Foley with 11 unprotected chair shots during their I Quit match in the late 1990s.

Poll : Was this the best episode of RAW in years? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion