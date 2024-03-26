Cody Rhodes finally responds when asked what The Rock told him on RAW

When The Rock appeared on RAW tonight to confront Cody Rhodes, he said something inaudible, and as of now, it has yet to be interpreted by expert lip readers. Cody was asked about it, and he gave an interesting response.

Cody Rhodes was visibly shocked this week on RAW when The Rock came out and said something that couldn't be heard on the mic. He said nothing else and walked away.

When Jackie Redmond asked The American Nightmare what The Rock told him, he said that he didn't want to talk about it but said that it was a promise he couldn't keep.

Perhaps it was a promise regarding WrestleMania. The Rock would be asked about what he said when he went backstage but told Jackie Redmond to simply go and ask Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk even mentioned The Rock during his segment later and referenced their famous 2013 promo where he told The Great One that his arms are too short to box with god.

We will likely find out what The Rock said later on, but as of now, Cody didn't seem too interested in talking about it. It was presumably something to get in Cody's head before their big tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

