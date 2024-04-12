Cody Rhodes sends three-word message to Dustin Rhodes on his 55th birthday

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sent a three-word message to Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, on his 55th birthday.

Cody is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion whereas Dustin is signed to AEW. However, the former Stardust was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 whereas Dustin departed from the company in April 2019.

The American Nightmare then made a name for himself on the independent scene and eventually became the Executive Vice President (EVP) of AEW, along with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in 2019. The Natural was also by his side and the brothers competed against each other at the AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Pay-Per-View.

However, in 2022, Cody left the Tony Khan-led promotion and returned to the Stamford-based promotion to finish his story. After two years of blood, sweat, and tears, he won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. On the other hand, Dustin lost to Samoa Joe in an attempt to capture the AEW World Championship on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter to send a three-word message to his brother on his 55th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Natural," Cody Rhodes shared.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The American Nightmare.

Arn Anderson revealed he did not want Cody Rhodes to leave AEW

While speaking on ArnLinks.com, Arn Anderson, who was a coach of Cody Rhodes in AEW, advised the latter not to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion for WWE.

"He bet on himself. When he left the first time from WWE, nobody including me thought it was a great idea because they were offering him a lot of money to stay, but he had a game plan and he knew what he had to do to execute it. He made the decision to move on and what a career he had on his own until he made his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. I was one of the guys that I didn't want him to leave AEW," Arn Anderson said.

It is quite evident that The American Nightmare's decision to join the Stamford-based promotion has paid dividends as he now sits at the top of the mountain as the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

