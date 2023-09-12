Cody Rhodes shares a heartfelt message for his wife Brandi Rhodes on their 10-year anniversary

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes recently completed ten years of their marriage. Unsurprisingly, The American Nightmare shared a beautiful message on social media for his wife.

Cody and Brandi tied the knot in 2013 while the two were signed to WWE. After leaving the company, they made waves on the independent circuit as a duo. While the former Intercontinental Champion re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, Brandi chose to pursue other ventures outside the pro wrestling business.

Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to pen a heartfelt message for Brandi Rhodes, citing a quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald.

"10 years. In awe of you. My best friend @TheBrandiRhodes. "I love her, and that's the beginning and end of everything." — F. Scott Fitzgerald," Cody posted.

Expand Tweet

Cody's AEW run between 2019 and 2022 was harshly criticized by some, especially the segments he produced for himself. The American Nightmare recently addressed the creative freedom he had in All Elite Wrestling and ROH, admitting that sometimes it was too much.

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Will Brandi and Cody Rhodes have another child?

In 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, Liberty Iris. Brandi and Cody often post pictures of their daughter online, and the three seem to be happy together. But is the couple planning to extend their family?

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Brandi Rhodes revealed she was open to having another child.

"I would like another one. (…) But yes, I would like to have another child. Which is kind of why I’m not interested in the whole wrestling thing because why would I want to do that and get pregnant and everything? Also, not against adoption – I’m not exactly 20."

Check out the full episode below:

Going by Brandi's comments, she may not return to the ring anytime soon. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes seems focused on retaining his spot as one of the biggest babyfaces of the Stamford-based promotion.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.