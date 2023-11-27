Cody Rhodes' sister responds to controversial claim from AEW star following CM Punk's WWE return

Despite Cody Rhodes' triumphant night, CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames has dominated the news cycle. Amid a flood of discourse on social media, AEW star 'Daddy Magic' Matt Mendard shared a controversial thought that was quickly countered by The American Nightmare's sister, Teil Rhodes.

While social media is buzzing over the exciting events unfolding in the wrestling world, CM Punk's controversial run in AEW and the passionate nature of wrestling fans have unfortunately led to rampant trolling and toxicity online.

To counter some of the more toxic discourse, AEW's Matt Menard made a declaration on X. The former Jericho Appreciation Society star claimed that AEW saved wrestling:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil, who is known to be outspoken and protective of her family, made a correction to the AEW star's statement and claimed that All In saved wrestling:

Expand Tweet

Teil Rhodes is notable for having provided the name for 2018's All In event, which Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks conceived. The event served as proof of concept for AEW, founded just a few months later.

Teil Rhodes comments on historic milestone achieved by Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames

Cody Rhodes' sister has made her presence felt on social media since last night. Ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames, Teil shared a tweet highlighting a major milestone for The American Nightmare.

Before last night's Premium Live Event, Cody had never participated in a WarGames match. When he stepped into the cage, he became the third Rhodes to compete in the legendary structure, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Dustin, and his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes.

Teil shared a heartfelt message of celebration for the moment, tweeting out:

"Finally !! #WarGames #SurvivorSeries."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what's ahead for CM Punk in the company.

What are your thoughts on the major events of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames? Have wrestling fans taken their love and criticism too far on social media? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here