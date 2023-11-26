Cody Rhodes’ sister sends one word message ahead of Survivor Series War Games

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, delivered a one-word message on social media ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

The American Nightmare is all set to participate in his first-ever WarGames Match at the Chicago premium live event. Rhodes will team up with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning Randy Orton to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Ahead of the WarGames Match later tonight, Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, took to her Twitter account to share an emotional message. The 40-year-old reshared a post pointing out that a Rhodes from a different generation would enter WarGames tonight.

For those who do not know, WarGames was one of the many gimmick matches invented by the legendary Dusty Rhodes in 1987.

The American Nightmare will participate in the match stipulation created by his father for the first time. The former Intercontinental Champion would love to secure a win in this historic bout.

Cody Rhodes reflects on heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes returned from injury to win the Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and chose to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Despite all the efforts, the former AEW star fell short against a motivated Tribal Chief aided by other members of The Bloodline.

Speaking to Robbie Fox of My Mom's Basement, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed how the loss felt after failing to complete his story at the Grandest Stage. He also opened up about his learning experience from the match.

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling," he said.

