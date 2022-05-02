Photo: Cody Rhodes spotted with AEW personality 

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes was recently spotted with Amanda Huber, a member of AEW's Community Outreach team.

The American Nightmare is no stranger to All Elite Wrestling, having been one of the promotion's founding fathers when it came into existence in 2018. Despite his position as an EVP and one of its biggest stars, Cody shocked fans when he departed the company and returned to WWE after six years.

Though he isn't a part of Tony Khan's promotion anymore, the former TNT Champion built some great relations during his time in the company. A few hours back, Cody Rhodes shared a picture of himself with AEW personality Amanda Huber, the wife of the late great Brodie Lee, on his Instagram stories. Huber and Lee's children, Nolan and Brodie, were also seen in the photo.

Check it out below:

A screengrab of Cody's story.

For those unaware, back in October 2021, Cody himself had officially announced that Amanda Huber was joining the AEW Community Outreach team.

Cody Rhodes has many well-wishers in AEW

Over the last few weeks, several AEW stars have openly discussed Cody's exit from the promotion, one among them being his former Nightmare Family stablemate, QT Marshall. The veteran performer revealed that though they aren't working at the same place anymore, he still talks to Cody Rhodes every day.

However, Marshall cleared that their conversations are strictly personal and don't revolve around what plans WWE had for Cody in the future.

"We talk every day, every day. He doesn’t go into full detail about what’s going to happen when he’s about to go out there, but we still communicate. He’s the closest thing I have to a best friend. He’s somebody that really went above and beyond to open a door for me." said QT Marshall

WWE @WWE Before @CodyRhodes and @WWERollins meet in a rematch at #WMBacklash , look back at the road to this hotly anticipated match. Before @CodyRhodes and @WWERollins meet in a rematch at #WMBacklash, look back at the road to this hotly anticipated match. https://t.co/flR9q1kKIG

The American Nightmare is currently scheduled to compete against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash, whom he had earlier defeated at The Grandest Stages of Them All earlier last month.

Do you see Cody Rhodes ever returning to All Elite Wrestling sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava