Cody Rhodes suddenly pays a tribute to Dustin Rhodes during AEW Dynamite

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 31, 2025 01:39 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes are brothers and professional wrestlers (Image via Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes
Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes are brothers and professional wrestlers (Image via Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes' X)

WWE's golden goose, Cody Rhodes, always keeps an eye on the wrestling world, especially when it comes to his brother, Dustin Rhodes. Amidst the ongoing broadcast of AEW Dynamite this week, Rhodes paid homage to his older sibling.

The American Nightmare, in a series of Instagram stories, revealed that he visited WWE's warehouse, which houses various historical and hidden gems of the company. One of the artifacts Rhodes found was the customized golden casket built for Dustin Rhodes' former WWE character, Goldust.

The casket was introduced for the match between Goldust and his foe at the time, The Undertaker. They clashed in a Casket match at the 1996 WWE In Your House event, where Goldust managed to retain his Intercontinental title over The Demon from Death Valley in an epic showdown.

Cody Rhodes paid a visit to see WWE's hidden gems (Image via Cody Rhodes' Instagram)
Cody Rhodes paid a visit to see WWE's hidden gems (Image via Cody Rhodes' Instagram)

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of AEW since 2019, while Cody chose to leave the promotion in 2022 and went on to become one of WWE's top stars. As for his Goldust gimmick, The Natural made it clear that it is retired, but a small throwback by his own blood was an exceptional sight to see.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
