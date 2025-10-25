Cody Rhodes suddenly references major AEW star on WWE SmackDown

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:30 GMT
SmackDown - Source: Getty
Cody Rhodes on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes kicked off this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown in Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. In an interesting twist, he suddenly mentioned a top AEW star on live television.

The aforementioned star is none other than his older brother, Dustin Rhodes. The Natural garnered major attention for his wrestling career as 'Goldust' in WWE, back in the 1990s, during the heights of the Attitude Era. He worked in the Stamford-based promotion for decades, including with Cody Rhodes, with whom he even became WWE Tag Team Champions at one point.

The Rhodes brothers joined AEW in 2019 and have been pivotal in making it a formidable wrestling promotion. While The American Nightmare left the Jacksonville-based company in 2022 and went on to become WWE's next poster boy, Dustin chose to stay with AEW and has confirmed that he will end his storied career in Tony Khan's company.

At the start of the October 24 edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was seen walking backstage when Jimmy Uso walked up to him. Rhodes asked about the recent tensions between him and his brother, Jey Uso. In doing so, he subtly mentioned his own brother, Dustin Rhodes, while trying to advise what Jimmy could do.

"I got a brother in the game."
Cody Rhodes was confronted by his upcoming opponent on WWE SmackDown

After his backstage talk with Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes came down to the ring and was interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The duo is set to collide for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at the upcoming November edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Both SmackDown stars engaged in a heated war of words until Jimmy Uso came from behind to attack McIntyre, believing him to be the attacker of Jacob Fatu last week. The tensions continued to escalate until the WWE officials intervened, kicking off SmackDown to a rocky start.

Edited by N.S Walia
