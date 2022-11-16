"Cody [Rhodes] didn't sue the company" - Wrestling legend explains why WWE may never bring 9-time world champion back for WrestleMania main event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently compared Cody Rhodes' initial WWE exit to that of CM Punk. He explained a potential issue that might prevent Punk's return to his former stomping grounds.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk seemingly left the Stamford-based promotion on bad terms, but the former's departure was arguably not as bad-spirited. Despite this, many fans have been clamoring for Punk to follow in Rhodes' footsteps, but would the jump be as simple?

During a recent To Be The Man episode, Ric Flair pointed out one significant difference between the two athletes' WWE departures.

"Punk left the WWE on bad terms. Here’s the deal: Cody [Rhodes] didn’t sue the company. There’s bad terms and bad terms. It’s a little different. Cody left, and there was hard feelings because he couldn’t have his last name, I know the whole history of that deal, but they still celebrate Dusty [Rhodes]." (14:56 onward)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Imagine losing CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in one year's time.



Also, if you think buying CM Punk out of his contract is going to magically fix AEW's image, be prepared for disappointment.



AEW really can't afford to lose anyone right now. Imagine losing CM Punk and Cody Rhodes in one year's time.Also, if you think buying CM Punk out of his contract is going to magically fix AEW's image, be prepared for disappointment.AEW really can't afford to lose anyone right now. https://t.co/Qe7moo3EyG

While CM Punk's AEW departure has not been officially announced or even confirmed, rumors have suggested that both parties are discussing a potential contract buy-out.

Unfortunately, The Second City Saint doesn't seem to be on good terms with WWE, as a report suggested that the locker room allegedly doesn't want him there.

Could CM Punk face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently took to social media to show off his latest workout routine, fueling speculation about a potential match at WrestleMania. In light of CM Punk's possible free-agent status, fans hope to see the two finally lock horns at the mega-event.

JNi Samuels ‏ @iRomanSamuels Stone Cold Steve Austin continues training 🏋🏻‍♂️ 🏻

Stone Cold Steve Austin continues training 🏋🏻‍♂️ 🎥 Stone Cold Steve Austin continues training 🏋🏻‍♂️💪🏻 https://t.co/EpDebU7u7Y

According to Dave Meltzer during the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, CM Punk's potential release from AEW isn't nearly as simple as fans believe.

“If you’re looking for the match that’s going to shake up the business, the Punk match is the one, but I don’t know that Punk will have a release (from AEW) – there’s just a lot of issues there.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Judging by the report, it doesn't seem like Punk will face Austin at The Show of Shows.

Do you think Punk will return to his former company in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

