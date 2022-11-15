WWE staff reportedly do not want controversial star to return after 8-year hiatus

With Triple H now running the show in WWE and with many former stars making their returns to the company, one performer however that some members of personnel are reported to not be keen on coming back is CM Punk.

Punk left WWE in early 2014 after his passion for the business and relationship with the company faded away. However, he has since made his comeback to wrestling, after making his debut in AEW last year. This relationship may also have soured as he has not been on All Elite Wrestling programming since his alleged backstage brawl with many of the company's top stars this past September.

With Punk's current bad reputation with many people in the business, Dave Meltzer recently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that some individuals do not want him to return to WWE.

"I know people in WWE who absolutely do not want him (Punk) there, but they are not the people on the creative team. Everyone knows what happened in AEW, it’s like, ‘Do we really want that? Do we need that? No we don’t need that, we don’t really want that’. Paul (Triple H) may just go in there and go, ‘Look what happened, we don’t need it’. And they don’t. They don’t need it, and he may just do that. If it was Vince, Vince would do it I think, with that kind of money at stake." H/T Wresletalk

Despite his many controversies, CM Punk is highly regarded as one of the most popular stars of his generation, with world championship wins in WWE, Ring of Honor, and AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer believes CM Punk has lost his mystique

Despite the fact that the Chicago native is extremely popular with many portions of the wrestling fanbase, Eric Bischoff no longer sees him as a valuable commodity to any company.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., the former WCW Executive Producer explained why he feels CM Punk is past his financial and athletic prime.

"He's old, he's fragile, he was never in great shape to begin with, he didn't start out as an athlete, and now at [44] years old, he's fragile as hell," Bischoff said."...I'm sure he still has some die-hard fans out there and all that, everybody does, but the general audience, I think he left a really bad taste in their mouth, and they realize that that mystique is no longer there, and he's just another guy. So I don't see the value. I can't imagine it." H/T WrestlingInc

Whilst Bischoff raises some thought-provoking points, it cannot be denied that a CM Punk return to WWE would make for intriguing and financially rewarding television.

