"Cody [Rhodes] taught him how to lie," "MY GOAT LEAVING ME" - Fans have mixed reactions to former WWE Champion teasing retirement

Earlier tonight on Collision, former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson seemingly teased his retirement in the next year or so. Fans were saddened by this and the chance that one of the best in the world would only be competing for one more year.

Last week on Collision, Bryan Danielson returned to AEW for the first time since his match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. He then competed the day after against Ricky Starks in a strap match at All Out.

Addressing the crowd, Bryan Danielson revealed his next plans. He mentioned how he promised his daughter that he would stop competing when she turned seven. His daughter was currently six years old, so that would mean next year. But he did not want to go out without a bang, and he promised that he would go all out if this would be his last year.

Several fans were saddened by the tease of retirement by The American Dragon. Danielson had to retire back in 2016 when he was in WWE due to injuries but was able to bounce back. A retirement now would be for good, as this would mean that he had other more important priorities than pro wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

Others looked back at his career and wanted him to be recognized for it, a possible last title run, and then an eventual Hall of Fame induction.

Another fan also commended him for putting family first.

Another fan had a cheekily optimistic response, saying how this could be a ruse, and just like WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, never say never to the possibilities.

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson reveals his next opponent

AEW's next major pay-per-view event will be WRESTLEDREAM, which will take place in Seattle on October 1 and will feature AEW and NJPW stars.

Tonight, during his promo, Bryan Danielson announced his first course of action in his potential last year wrestling, and this was a match with NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

Sabre Jr. was present during Forbidden Door when he faced Orange Cassidy, Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship.

Tony Khan has already made this match official, and was the first match announced for the first time-event.

The time has come, and another decade-long career may be coming to an end sooner than expected. This would be Danielson's second retirement, but he would end up having recently competed for two top promotions, WWE and AEW.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Danielson's retirement tease? Let us know in the comments section below.