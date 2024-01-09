Cody Rhodes’ wife has a message for him after his win over Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

This January 8, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW was held in Moda Center in Portland, where Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura main-evented the show. Following this, Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, sent a message.

The American Nightmare defeated the King of Strong Style in a Street Fight to end the month-long rivalry. The next destination for the American Nightmare is the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Following Cody Rhodes' win on Monday Night RAW, his wife and former AEW star Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter and sent a message to her husband.

"Let's get ready to Rumble." Brandi wrote.

Expand Tweet

After failing to complete his story at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes looks forward to defeating Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes' wife reveals why she did not return to WWE

Brandi Rhodes is a former WWE talent who worked under the name Eden Stiles as an announcer and backstage interviewer.

While speaking on the Ring The Belle podcast, Brandi Rhodes disclosed why she didn't return to her previous promotion.

"We had Libby with us the whole time. Cody was actually an exemplary dad and doing the dad role because he was injured. So he was watching her, and we had a nanny with us, and everything worked great, but it was very tough, and it was tough to me to come home beat up from wrestling all day, and then my daughter, we have a bond so she just wants to be with me and she wants to be on me, and I was just unable to figure out how to make that all work in my head so I just didn’t pursue it further after that," said Brandi.

Brandi is a former AEW star who wrestled a handful of times in the promotion alongside being the company's chief brand officer. She left the Jacksonville-based promotion with Cody Rhodes in 2022.

Do you think Rhodes will win the Royal Rumble this year? Let us know in the comments section below.