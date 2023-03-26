Cody Rhodes' WWE return has made top AEW duo "reevaluate" their future, reveals veteran

An AEW star recently opened up on how Cody Rhodes' return to WWE had led him to reconsider his tag team's future in the business.

The star in question is Dax Harwood, who is one-half of the AEW tag team, FTR, alongside Cash Wheeler. Rhodes' decision to jump ship to WWE has been quite profitable for him so far. The American Nightmare was immediately pushed as a major player upon his arrival last April. Despite the initial hiccup of his pectoral muscle injury, he is back on track and feuding with Roman Reigns.

During an appearance on Nick Hausman's Haus of Wrestling podcast, Dax Harwood was asked if Rhodes' WWE return had affected his perception of his former employer. The FTR member had a straightforward response:

"If I told you no, then that'd be a complete lie because it was pretty out in the open what happened with AEW and Cody. So WWE could have snatched him up and really done whatever they wanted to because he wouldn't be able to come back to AEW. But seeing that they took him seriously and they have allowed him to be a big star definitely had me and Cash analyzing it way more than we would have before. They've done a great job with him and Cody has done a great job with himself too (...) But yes, it definitely made us reevaluate the things we could possibly do in the future.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

The AEW star also expressed his desire to face WWE team The Usos

Dax Harwood believes that a storyline pitting FTR against The Usos would be quite compelling at this point in their careers.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the FTR member recalled his previous matches with The Usos. He also speculated about what a feud between the two tag teams would look like today.

"We had a couple of matches with The Usos in 2018," Dax Harwood said. "But I think both of us are at the peak of our careers creatively, character-wise, and athletically, as professional wrestlers. And I think us together, right now, two bada** Samoan guys and two bada** Southern guys, who don't mind throwing hands, and also don't mind talking a little sh**. I think that could make for some really really good storytelling. I'd love that." [1:44-2:31]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists WrestlePurists Tag Team of the Year 2022 as voted for by Fans & Media/Critics:



1 - FTR (65.5%)



2 - The Usos (14%)

3 - Young Bucks (10%)

4 - The Acclaimed (8.75%)

5 - Aussie Open (1.75%) WrestlePurists Tag Team of the Year 2022 as voted for by Fans & Media/Critics: 1 - FTR (65.5%)2 - The Usos (14%)3 - Young Bucks (10%)4 - The Acclaimed (8.75%)5 - Aussie Open (1.75%) https://t.co/FFHDYgOdDU

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for FTR in AEW.

Do you think FTR should return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

