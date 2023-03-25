Prominent tag team star believes a rivalry with The Usos in WWE will make for compelling storytelling

The Usos have already etched their names in WWE history as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. While their former rivals could not do the same in the Stamford-based promotion, FTR rose up the ranks outside the company and was Jimmy and Jey's competition for last year's best tag team of the year.

One-half of FTR’s Dax Harwood has now brought up The Usos as a team he wishes to face once again owing to their current status in the world of pro wrestling.

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Dax Harwood was asked on which tag team he would like to face. The 38-year-old star praised Angelo Dawkins and named Street Profits first, before moving on to discuss a potential future showdown with The Usos:

"We had a couple of matches with The Usos in 2018," Dax Harwood began. "But I think both of us are at the peak of our careers creatively, character-wise, and athletically, as professional wrestlers. And I think us together, right now, two bada** Samoan guys and two bada** Southern guys, who don't mind throwing hands, and also don't mind talking a little sh**, I think that could make for some really really good storytelling. I'd love that." [1:44-2:31]

All Wrestling Media @AWegrp



#WWE #AEW The Top 10 of the PWI Tag Team 2022:1. The Usos - WWE2. FTR - AEW3. Briscoes - Freelance4. Death Triangle - AEW5. Hazuki & Koguma - STARDOM6. RK-Bro - WWE7. The Good Brothers - WWE8. The Young Bucks - AEW9. The Hex - NWA10. Violence Is Forever - Freelance The Top 10 of the PWI Tag Team 2022:1. The Usos - WWE2. FTR - AEW3. Briscoes - Freelance4. Death Triangle - AEW5. Hazuki & Koguma - STARDOM6. RK-Bro - WWE7. The Good Brothers - WWE8. The Young Bucks - AEW9. The Hex - NWA10. Violence Is Forever - Freelance#WWE #AEW https://t.co/4OdOBvHM2B

Read more about Dax Harwood dropping a hint at a potential tag match against two former world champions here.

WWE Hall of Famer chooses The Usos over FTR

Ric Flair recently disclosed on his To Be The Man podcast that he personally chooses The Usos over FTR as the best in the business right now:

"The best tag team in the business right now is The Usos. If you factor in size – which they’re both 240 [lbs]. They can do anything athletically, they’re fearless. I love FTR, this is not a – I mean how do you not go with Roman Reigns and how do you not go with The Usos? That’s been a year-long angle that has really paid off." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

The Hall of Famer then claimed FTR had their best matches while working for WWE:

"Lemme tell you something when FTR was with WWE? Those matches were incredible. They’re Tully [Blanchard] and Arn [Anderson]."

Cody Rhodes' recent WWE comeback has to be seen to be believed. The American Nightmare is now a major player despite a rocky first run with the Stamford-based promotion. Will Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler follow a similar path once their AEW contracts are up?

Would you like to see FTR stand up to The Bloodline in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

