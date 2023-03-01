WWE legend surprisingly picks The Usos over a top AEW duo as "the best tag team in the business"

WWE's top tag team, The Usos, had quite a successful 2022 but has often been compared to one of AEW's most-loved duos, FTR. However, according to Ric Flair, despite their popularity, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler aren't quite as big as The Usos.

FTR held multiple championships across 2022 and wrestled numerous bouts that fans have described as dream matches. But The Usos have been consistently booked in one of the best-received storylines, while Dax and Cash have hardly appeared in AEW.

During the latest episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair briefly summarized that not only are The Usos bigger and more imposing, but they've simply been booked better.

"The best tag team in the business right now is The Usos. If you factor in size – which they’re both 240 [lbs]. They can do anything athletically, they’re fearless. I love FTR, this is not a – I mean how do you not go with Roman Reigns and how do you not go with The Usos? That’s been a year-long angle that has really paid off." (18:49 onward)

Dax Harwood recently spoke about Edge and Beth Phoenix paying homage to FTR during WWE's recent Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Ric Flair believes that FTR had some of their best matches in WWE

While Ric Flair believes the duo was better in the Stamford-based promotion, Vince McMahon was seemingly unhappy with some of their bouts. According to Dax, McMahon called their 2018 Royal Rumble match against The Club the "worst" match he's ever seen.

During the same episode, Flair noted that the duo's bouts in WWE were some of his favorites and compared the tandem to Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson.

"Lemme tell you something when FTR was with WWE? Those matches were incredible. They’re Tully [Blanchard] and Arn [Anderson]. And the Usos? You’ve just got to factor in – they’re so damn big. To me, that factors a lot into what they do in the ring. The fact that the fans respect them so much, believe me, it does mean something to those kids to get those awards." (20:04 onward)

With their future in AEW currently unknown, fans might see FTR back in WWE before the end of 2023.

