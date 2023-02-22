Former WWE star talks helping Edge return to the ring; opens up on Elimination Chamber reference

WWE's Elimination Chamber took place this past weekend, and the legendary Edge featured in a well-received mixed-tag team match alongside Beth Phoenix. During the bout, they performed FTR's finisher, which Dax Harwood has since opened up about.

Shortly before his blockbuster return at 2020's WrestleMania, Edge got into incredible shape and notably looked better than he had shortly before his forced retirement. According to Dax Harwood, he helped train the WWE legend at the time, and might just have done so for Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the latest FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star expressed how happy he was to see Edge and Beth Phoenix pay homage to FTR.

"Adam [Edge] has been off for a while and he just asked me if I’d work with him – help him – get back in shape for the ring, so I did. Those two are Hall of Fame talent, and I am just lucky that they respect me and Cash enough that they wanted to pay homage to us using that move." (01:12:05 onward).

Harwood recently toyed with the idea of FTR facing Edge and Christian Cage in a dream match and notably said it isn't as unrealistic as some fans might believe.

Dax also spoke about how it felt to hear WWE respectfully call the move "Shatter Machine"

During their time in WWE, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler called their finisher "Shatter Machine." Now that they are in AEW, the move has naturally been changed to "The Big Rig."

Continuing during the same podcast, Harwood recalled how emotional he became after realizing that WWE had respected him enough to retain the name of his finisher.

"But it was – I don’t want to give the wrong impression to fans – but hearing the name ‘Shatter Machine?’ I was watching it on my phone and my wife just started filming me. I said ‘they called it the Shatter Machine,’ ‘cause that’s the name that I came up with. It was emotional to me that we have made a little, small impact on the business. We came up with a move, we named a move, and they’re still calling it that." (01:12:33 onward).

Beth Phoenix hilariously took to social media after the bout to make a reference to FTR, making it known exactly where the WWE couple got their inspiration from.

