WWE legend Beth Phoenix makes amusing reference to AEW stars after Elimination Chamber

At WWE Elimination Chamber, fans were in for a treat as Edge and Beth Phoenix paid tribute to a couple of top AEW stars.

Phoenix took to Twitter after her mixed tag team match to share a photo of herself and Edge performing the finishing move of FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The Hall of Fame duo locked horns with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at the show. As expected, it was an intense and action-packed affair.

The Glamazon also included an interesting caption in her post, which is likely a reference to the duo of Harwood and Wheeler. She wrote:

"Top Couple, Out."

Edge and Beth Phoenix's use of the Shatter Machine was seemingly a nod to FTR's iconic signature move and a tribute to their credibility as wrestlers. Moreover, The Rated R Superstar and Phoenix are close friends with the former RAW Tag Team Champions in real life.

AEW star Dax Harwood reacts to Beth Phoenix using FTR's finisher

Dax Harwood, one-half of FTR, reacted to Beth Phoenix's use of their finishing move. He shared the post from FTR with Dax's official Twitter account.

The tweet included two images of Harwood intently watching something, followed by a second image of Edge and Beth Phoenix executing the Shatter Machine, with the caption "Wednesday."

Edge trained with the AEW tandem prior to his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and Harwood even expressed his desire to face the Hall of Famer and Christian in a tag team match.

FTR is currently on a hiatus from AEW TV after a highly successful 2022. The duo last competed at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January.

What do you think about Edge and Beth Phoenix using FTR's finishing move at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes