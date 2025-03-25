"Cody tried to get me into AEW" - 31-year WWE veteran recalls talks falling through with Tony Khan's company

AEW set the wrestling world on fire in 2019. Launched by Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, the promotion immediately provided a major alternative to WWE while stacking its roster with stars from the largest wrestling company in the world. A veteran talent is now opening up on his time with the company.

Mike Chioda is a very familiar face in the world of pro wrestling. The 58-year-old was WWE's longest-tenured referee in company history before his release in April 2020, with almost 35 years in the business. The former Senior Referee debuted for AEW in August 2020, calling a match between then-TNT Champion Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky, plus Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho. He returned at Full Gear to call Cody vs. Darby Allin and was brought back at Double Or Nothing 2022 to call Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals.

The Undisputed WWE Champion had big plans for Chioda in AEW, according to Chioda himself. Speaking to Ben Veal on Wrestling Life, the New Jersey native opened up on Rhodes bringing him to All Elite Wrestling for those initial appearances.

"Cody tried to get me into AEW. He really wanted me to train the referees. He was like, ‘Hey, do you want to work part-time or full-time?’ I’m like, ‘I’ll work full-time. I still got some gas in the tank—you know, I still got a little left in me.’ And uh, it actually didn’t pan out, though. But they ended up calling me back for one show or this and that," Mike Chioda said. [H/T to Ringside News]

Chioda then revealed that AEW's Dean Malenko contacted him about working All In at Wembley Stadium in London, but he wasn't clear if it was the 2024 or 2023 event.

"Then they did a show in London at Wembley, and I did get a call from Dean Malenko, but it just never worked out for a big spot. It’s kind of weird, the questions too, like, ‘Well, did you ever work in London before?’ Well, yeah, well, I worked in 1992 in London. That was my first biggest show ever done, you know," Mike Chioda said.

Chioda indicated in 2022 that he was retiring after calling the main event at Ric Flair's Last Match. However, he stated last year that he still has "a few good years" left in his career and is not retired but would be interested in a WWE return.

Tony Khan thanks AEW fans

All Elite Wrestling is coming off its first-ever Slam Dunk Collision episodes, held this past Saturday and Sunday. Tony Khan took to X to thank fans and tout an upcoming milestone ahead of tomorrow's Dynamite.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! After a big March Madness Slam Dunk #AEWCollision weekend, we’re looking forward to Wednesday and a stacked lineup on what will soon be the longest running weekly prime time pro wrestling show ever on TBS/TNT, don’t miss Dynamite Wednesday Night!" Tony Khan wrote.

Khan recently announced the inaugural Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite for April 16 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA. The episode will celebrate Dynamite becoming the longest-running primetime weekly wrestling show in Turner Sports history. Collision will be held at the same venue the following day, to air that Saturday.

