Collision star wants to be the face of AEW, put the company on his back

AEW Collision has lost its biggest star in CM Punk. The Second City Saint was officially released by the company yesterday after yet another backstage incident at last weekend's All In pay-per-view.

In the void left by Punk's absence, however, there are several other stars who will be vying for a featured spot.

Powerhouse Hobbs is one such name who has seen his star power increase in recent times. The 32-year-old has bigger aspirations beyond featured matches with big stars

Speaking on Under The Ring, Hobbs declared that he wants to be AEW's first African-American world champion. He went on to say that he'd like to put the company on his back.

"My goal is to be the first African American world champion," Powerhouse Hobbs said. "I have a lot of goals. Another goal is to take this company to a new level, to put this company on my back. I got a big enough back, I can put the whole company on there. So that’s definitely my goal." [h/t WrestleZone]

Powerhouse Hobbs is set to face another AEW Collision mainstay at All Out

Will Hobbs is a former TNT Champion who has demonstrated his raw strength and natural talent in the ring since his days in Team Taz. However, fans have been clamoring for the 32-year-old to get more opportunities, especially against fellow big men.

Tonight, they will get just that, as Hobbs is set to clash with Miro in what he is calling a "big man hoss fight." In the same interview, Hobbs previewed the match, stating that there won't be a lot of "flippity-doos."

"The only expectation that I have is to win," Powerhouse Hobbs said. "Miro and myself, we go back years back. As far as the fan aspect, I don’t think the fans have seen a real big man hoss fight in AEW yet, so it’s not gonna be a lot of flippity-doos, superkicks."

The Collision star further predicted that the bout will be heavy-hitting:

"It’s just gonna be two big MFs hitting each other. Miro calls himself the big jacks Bulgarian. Well, I’m pretty much big, black, and jacked, so it’s gonna be heavy-hitting." [h/t WrestleZone]

Tonight's All Out is being aired live from Chicago, just as last night's AEW Collision. Fans can catch the action starting at 8 pm ET on pay-per-view.

