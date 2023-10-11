"Come back [to] WWE," "Please god can you get fired now" - Fans lose it as top AEW star accuses management of rigging her title match

An AEW star is not happy following the huge "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite as they feel they have been screwed out of being a champion due to company management.

The star in question is Saraya, who was trying to defend her AEW Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida after taking the belt from Shida at All In back in August.

However, things didn't as planned for Saraya as she was rolled up by Shida. The latter picked up the win and became the first-ever three-time AEW Women's Champion. But the former WWE Superstar isn't going down without a fight as she feels that she has been screwed by the referee and management. The Anti-Diva even accused Shida of having a hold of her tights in order to get the victory.

However, it seems like the fans on social media aren't buying what Saraya is selling. Many people are openly cheerful about her loss, and some people even wish that she would go back to WWE.

While Saraya wasn't happy about her loss, Hikaru Shida was the polar opposite on her social media after the match, as she was more than happy to pose with her newly won belt backstage.

Another AEW star was also happy to see Saraya lose her championship

One feud that has been brewing for some time that fans might not be aware of is between Saraya and Emi Sakura. The Japanese legend was extremely upset that Saraya used the Queen song "We Will Rock You" as her entrance music at Wembley Stadium as her gimmick was modeled after the late Freddie Mercury.

Since then, Saraya has been teasing Sakura online at the fact that she is the champion and got to use one of Emi's favorite songs, suggesting that the Japanese legend won't ever get to the spot that she was in at All In.

However, Saraya is no longer the champion, something that Sakura was more than happy about. She even reacted to and posted on her social media as a measure of revenge for the weeks and months of torment that Saraya had brought to her.

Sakura will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage as she takes on Skye Blue, and now that Saraya no longer has her title, perhaps feuding with Emi could be the next thing on her agenda.

