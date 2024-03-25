“Come join him in the WWE,” “Just ask for your release” - Fans react to AEW star’s post after Finn Balor’s gesture

AEW star Britt Baker D.M.D responded to WWE's Finn Balor's gesture on X/Twitter with a post, that prompted many wrestling fans to react to it on the social media platform.

The Demon recently logged onto his official X account to share his picture from a WWE live event. In the photo, he was making a hand gesture similar to the former AEW Women's Champion trademark sign.

Baker dropped a couple of emojis in response to the tweet. The wrestling universe then commented on her post. Check some of the top comments below.

It seems like the wrestling fans want to see Britt Baker in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Cody Rhodes for his Raw promo

Last week on Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes addressed The Rock in his promo and delivered some heavy insults on the latter. He didn't refrain from using profanity or curse words, which The Brahma Bull has also been doing a lot lately.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Apter highly praised The American Nightmare for delivering a banger promo on the Flagship show.

"I think that was one of (Cody Rhodes') best promos... He didn't come into the ring and go 'So what do you wanna talk about?' He started off slowly, and by the time he hit the crescendo of him calling The Rock an A-hole, everybody was with him. That was a very dramatic promo in my opinion," Bill said.

Cody Rhodes will meet The Great One inside the ring in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 1, where he will be joined by his tag team partner Seth Rollins. Rock will have Roman Reigns in his corner.

