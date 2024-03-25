Britt Baker has an interesting response to Finn Balor’s cryptic post as WWE contract expiration looms

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker reacted to Finn Balor's recent tweet.

Baker has been one of the pivotal cornerstones of the AEW women's division since its inception. She carried the company and delivered great matches. The 32-year-old star has been absent from TV since the September 16, 2023, edition of Collision, where she unsuccessfully challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship. She has reportedly been dealing with a back injury.

As reported by Fightful, one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Finn Balor's contract is reportedly set to expire a few months after WrestleMania XL, and Balor has not been approached yet for extending his deal.

The Judgment Day member recently shared a photo on X from a live event where he was conversing with a fan. In the photo, his finger was pointed downwards, and he asked fans what he was saying.

Ironically, the gesture resembled the former AEW Women's World Champions trademark sign. Britt Baker noticed the tweet and responded with hand gesture emojis.

"👋🏼👇🏼" Britt shared.

Since the tweet dropped, fans have been wondering whether Britt is teasing The Demon's AEW arrival.

Tony Khan opens up about Britt Baker's absence

AEW President Tony Khan shed light on Baker's absence. While speaking on the Sports Grid podcast, Khan revealed that D.M.D was sidelined due to injury and hinted at her return this year.

“Britt Baker’s been out. She was injured and there’s a lot of times we have a lot of great wrestlers out injured. So I think this year will be great, not only for the great free agents, but also for some of the stars that have been side-lined coming back,” Tony Khan said.

As of now, no official update on when the former AEW Women's Champion will make her comeback has been provided.

