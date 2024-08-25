"Coming for Mercedes Mone," "Need her back!!!!!" - Fans erupt after absent star drops a potential hint at AEW All In appearance

A top AEW star recently shared a potential hint about making her long-awaited return at the All In Pay-Per-View this year. Fans have reacted to the same and were in anticipation of her potential appearance at the event in London, United Kingdom. This would be Julia Hart.

The 22-year-old star has not competed in the ring for a while now, as her most recent appearance was at the AEW Dynasty 2024 Pay-Per-View, where she dropped her TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale. Julia's hiatus was due to an arm injury, and she even got surgery for this. Before the injury, she was having a great run in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Julia Hart recently posted a picture of her on a flight on her Instagram stories. This could be a tease at her flying over to London, United Kingdom, for this year's edition of All In. Currently, her House of Black stablemates are scheduled for a Four-way London Ladder Match with the AEW World Trios Championship on the line.

Fans felt that she could make her presence known during the aforementioned ladder match, and help her faction win the AEW World Trios Championship. One even mentioned that she may be there to even the odds as Mother Wayne could help The Patriarchy. Another mentioned how she may be there to go after Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

"I’m hoping she helps the House of Black win their titles back," one fan claimed.

"When she hits Mother Wayne with the black mist in the ladder match," said another.

"This tells me that Julia Hart is coming for Mercedes Mone," another fan mentioned.

Several fans were excited overall to see Julia back in the Jacksonville-based promotion. She gained popularity over the past few months and even got great reactions from fans when she captured the TBS Championship at Full Gear last year.

"I'm so excited for her return," said one.

"Definitely need her back !!!!!" another mentioned.

"Hmm… goose bumps yall!" replied another.

Whether Julia makes her grand return at AEW All In 2024 and attacks Mone as well as her ally, Kamille, remains to be seen.

AEW star Julia Hart may make her return in another promotion

AEW star Julia Hart has recently thrown more hints at her potential return to wrestling, but there may be some clues that suggest that she could make her return in another promotion.

A week and a half ago, she changed her profile picture on X/Twitter, which was a possible tease of her gearing up for her in-ring return. Ring of Honor's official X handle reposted this, with the eyes wide open emoji, a hint at her potentially heading there instead.

With several stars like Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes now making more appearances on ROH, Hart could be a major figure in the promotion's women's division. Fans will just have to stay tuned to All In this weekend to find out whether she will make her AEW return at Wembley Stadium.

