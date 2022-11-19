"Coming out and showing their a*s" - WWE legend slams Tony Khan's lack of leadership causing severe backstage issues in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff seemed to levy blame towards Tony Khan for the backstage issues in AEW.

Bischoff earned his stripes in the wrestling business as the head booker of WCW as they went to war with WWE in the Attitude Era. He would later work in the backrooms of the sports entertainment giant and TNA before getting his Hall of Fame induction to the former promotion in 2021.

They may share going against WWE in common, but Bischoff and Tony Khan have shared clashing opinions multiple times. In a recent interview with Fightful, Bischoff had the chance to comment on CM Punk's infamous press conference rant, and he appeared to suggest Khan's lack of leadership was to blame.

"I don’t know if you can make money off of it because now—and I don’t know a lot about it, so I’m hesitant to comment on it just because there’s so much I don’t know—from what we all know, because I don’t know more than you all do watching from the outside, there’s a lack of leadership."

He continued to dive into what led him to that suggestion.

"When you’ve got that much turmoil amongst that many different people and it’s manifest to your audience, and you got talent that you’re paying millions and millions and millions of dollars to, and they’re coming out and showing their a*s in a national media scrum and calling out the owner of the company and calling out other people in the company, to me, that’s a reflection on leadership or lack thereof," - Eric Bischoff said. (H/T - Fightful)

Tony Khan has recently slammed Eric Bischoff as hypocritical in his remarks about AEW

The verbal jousting between the pair has not been one-sided, with Tony Khan coming to defend his product from Bischoff's critiques several times.

Khan recently went one step further to brand Bischoff and his criticism as contradictory and hypocritical. He pointed towards elements of WCW's booking doing exactly as AEW has been criticized for.

"Frankly, I think the person who has been incendiary, contradictory, and hypocritical on this entire point is Eric Bischoff."

"I found it very ironic for Eric Bischoff to say, 'why is this match happening?'



Why did 60 percent of the matches on Nitro happen? Honestly, that's when Nitro was a better show"



- Tony Khan

(via Busted Open) “I found it very ironic for Eric Bischoff to say, 'why is this match happening?' Why did 60 percent of the matches on Nitro happen? Honestly, that's when Nitro was a better show”- Tony Khan(via Busted Open) https://t.co/6cyiaKpzRc

Tony Khan is preparing to close out the year with AEW's final pay-per-view event of 2022, Full Gear. The company will begin its fourth calendar year in operation next year.

What have you made of Tony Khan's leadership of AEW? Join the discussion in the comments below.

