"Con [Tony Khan] dropped the ball" - Twitter reacts to the underwhelming booking of 3-time WWE United States Champion in AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to claims of AEW star Miro being massively underutilized in Tony Khan's promotion.
The Redeemer made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 9, 2020 edition of Dynamite, forming an alliance with Kip Sabian. He won his first title in the company by defeating Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and his reign lasted 140 days. He challenged for the All-Atlantic Title at Forbidden Door but was unsuccessful.
Miro's last match in AEW was at the All Out pay-per-view in a six-man tag team encounter. He seemingly expressed frustration with his booking in the promotion and shared a post to let his thoughts be known last month.
The Twitterati recently debated whether Tony Khan has wasted Miro's potential and below are some of the reactions to the same:
CJ Perry recently opened up about AEW star Miro's popular gimmick getting canceled in WWE
During her appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Perry said that Vince McMahon abruptly ended her husband's 'Rusev Day' gimmick because he liked the Bulgarian star as a heel.
She added that McMahon had all the creative control and they had to listen to the former WWE Chairman:
"The simplest way of putting it for all the listeners that might not be as familiar with wrestling is Vince McMahon was the director, the Steven Spielberg of our show," Lana said. "...I think at the end of the day, Vince loves Miro as a villain. So that was really the bottom line of the struggle was he wanted him to be his Bulgarian Brute, 300 pounds, crazy, killing. It was his company, still is, and that was his creative vision, and I think that was always the conflict of it all, really, to come down to the bottom line. I can have a ton of opinions, but it's show business at the end of the day."
While the 'Rusev Day' gimmick didn't reach its full potential in WWE, it will be interesting to see if Miro brings aspects of 'Rusev Day' to AEW in the future.
