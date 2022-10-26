"Con [Tony Khan] dropped the ball" - Twitter reacts to the underwhelming booking of 3-time WWE United States Champion in AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to claims of AEW star Miro being massively underutilized in Tony Khan's promotion.

The Redeemer made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 9, 2020 edition of Dynamite, forming an alliance with Kip Sabian. He won his first title in the company by defeating Darby Allin for the TNT Championship and his reign lasted 140 days. He challenged for the All-Atlantic Title at Forbidden Door but was unsuccessful.

Miro's last match in AEW was at the All Out pay-per-view in a six-man tag team encounter. He seemingly expressed frustration with his booking in the promotion and shared a post to let his thoughts be known last month.

The Twitterati recently debated whether Tony Khan has wasted Miro's potential and below are some of the reactions to the same:

But you're totally and completely wrong about Miro. Miro as The Redeemer is the best thing he's done in his entire career. The man is masterclass at everything he does. @JobberNationTV I agree on Bryan, I also agree on undisputed era.But you're totally and completely wrong about Miro. Miro as The Redeemer is the best thing he's done in his entire career. The man is masterclass at everything he does. @JobberNationTV I agree on Bryan, I also agree on undisputed era. But you're totally and completely wrong about Miro. Miro as The Redeemer is the best thing he's done in his entire career. The man is masterclass at everything he does.

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @JobberNationTV I will never get why vince buried rusev after getting over @JobberNationTV I will never get why vince buried rusev after getting over

Andrew Jones @ADJUK84 @JobberNationTV Cos Big Tone can't book, he is 40 so grew up in prime EWR/TEW fan boy territory where you can just collect wrestlers and match up stats and pick matches from a drop down and add titles with a click which is how he is booking AEW. @JobberNationTV Cos Big Tone can't book, he is 40 so grew up in prime EWR/TEW fan boy territory where you can just collect wrestlers and match up stats and pick matches from a drop down and add titles with a click which is how he is booking AEW.

. @BabyBuu23 @JobberNationTV the only time you’re not lying. except for miro. Miro as the Redeemer is great @JobberNationTV the only time you’re not lying. except for miro. Miro as the Redeemer is great

Wwe was always the better place @JobberNationTV Hard disagree on miro, his first run as tnt champ was good, but I agree with the other 3.Wwe was always the better place @JobberNationTV Hard disagree on miro, his first run as tnt champ was good, but I agree with the other 3. Wwe was always the better place

Miro got the "rusev day"over and not himself

plus it was corny as hell. @JobberNationTV Russian heel to me was a better version of miro.Miro got the "rusev day"over and not himselfplus it was corny as hell. @JobberNationTV Russian heel to me was a better version of miro.Miro got the "rusev day"over and not himself plus it was corny as hell. https://t.co/Kbjup3a23H

Anthony Carroll @Anthony45866568 @JobberNationTV I feel Rusev Day is the most entertaining thing he's done, but I like "angry, religious, zealot redeemer Miro better. I feel, under an actually talented and knowledgeable booker it could be the most compelling thing he's done @JobberNationTV I feel Rusev Day is the most entertaining thing he's done, but I like "angry, religious, zealot redeemer Miro better. I feel, under an actually talented and knowledgeable booker it could be the most compelling thing he's done

👑 @KlNGKOTAKAl @JobberNationTV idk about the Miro one the Bulgarian Brute US title run made me hate him so much, as soon as he stomped on the persons back you knew it was over @JobberNationTV idk about the Miro one the Bulgarian Brute US title run made me hate him so much, as soon as he stomped on the persons back you knew it was over

ThatFlyGooner @ThatFlyGooner @JobberNationTV Moro’s TNT AEW was almost as good/ on par to his Rusev Day run imo. He should have been moved into the the World Championship next but injuries etc. derailed it. @JobberNationTV Moro’s TNT AEW was almost as good/ on par to his Rusev Day run imo. He should have been moved into the the World Championship next but injuries etc. derailed it.

CJ Perry recently opened up about AEW star Miro's popular gimmick getting canceled in WWE

During her appearance on the In The Kliq podcast, Perry said that Vince McMahon abruptly ended her husband's 'Rusev Day' gimmick because he liked the Bulgarian star as a heel.

She added that McMahon had all the creative control and they had to listen to the former WWE Chairman:

"The simplest way of putting it for all the listeners that might not be as familiar with wrestling is Vince McMahon was the director, the Steven Spielberg of our show," Lana said. "...I think at the end of the day, Vince loves Miro as a villain. So that was really the bottom line of the struggle was he wanted him to be his Bulgarian Brute, 300 pounds, crazy, killing. It was his company, still is, and that was his creative vision, and I think that was always the conflict of it all, really, to come down to the bottom line. I can have a ton of opinions, but it's show business at the end of the day."

A shame to see them go, long live Rusev Day. These two were absolute gold on TV, at one point they were the most over thing in wrestling. A shame to see them go, long live Rusev Day. https://t.co/ScodSrg7GG

While the 'Rusev Day' gimmick didn't reach its full potential in WWE, it will be interesting to see if Miro brings aspects of 'Rusev Day' to AEW in the future.

