Concerning update on Jon Moxley's AEW status 

Jon Moxley has been out of action since losing his International Championship to Rey Fenix during the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Purveyor of Violence suffered a "mild concussion" during the match, which forced him to call an audible to change the match finish. His untimely injury nixed the immediate plans for his title run. While Mox did appear at WrestleDream to join the commentary booth, it wasn't until last week that the company announced his in-ring return.

Jon Moxley will challenge Rey Fenix to a rematch for the International Championship on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, the same night as WWE NXT this week.

Ahead of his return, there have been some concerns about his health. The Blackpool Combat Club member appeared on the Wrestling Revolver show last night for his scheduled match against Gringo Loco.

However, the match didn't go down as planned, as Moxley told the audience that he was yet to be medically cleared.

His decision to call off the match could be considered a precautionary measure, as he's still scheduled to compete on Dynamite this Tuesday. Besides, neither AEW nor Jon Moxley himself has commented on his status.

Fans will have to tune into AEW Dyamite: Title Tuesday to find out whether The Purveyor of Violence usurps Rey Fenix.

