Jon Moxley's AEW in-ring return announced to counter John Cena & top WWE stars' appearance on NXT next week

Jon Moxley's much-awaited return to the AEW ring has been officially announced to counter the appearance of John Cena and other top WWE stars on NXT next week.

Moxley has been absent from action since losing his AEW International Championship to Rey Fenix on Dynamite: Grand Slam a couple of weeks ago. Originally, he was slated to retain his title.

However, fate took a twist when The Purveyor of Violence suffered a concussion, which resulted in an early end to the title bout and Fenix being crowned the new champion after executing two consecutive Fenix Drivers.

Moxley's return is now imminent, as he has been announced to face Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship on a special edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday next week.

It was also announced that Bryan Danielson will go against Swerve Strickland in a number-one contender's bout for the TNT Championship, and Saraya will be defending her AEW Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida.

This comes just a day after WWE announced that John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman, and Asuka would be appearing on NXT next week.

Both shows have stacked up their cards, and with Jon Moxley returning to action, it is sure to be a great night for the wrestling fans of both promotions.

