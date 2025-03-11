Condolences to AEW star Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes shared some heartbreaking news to all his followers today, revealing that things were about to get very hard for him. The fans will no doubt say a prayer for him after this.

Ad

The former WWE star is one of the most active wrestlers on social media and keeps his fans up to date about all the things that are happening in his life. He took to Instagram a few hours back and posted news of the passing of his beloved dog.

Dustin Rhodes posted pictures of his dog named Agent 22 and said that they had to put her down and that they would miss their pet a lot. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Terribly sad day over here guys. We just had to put our Lab down Agent 22. She was 15yrs and hung on for so long. Each time this happens it gets harder. She will be forever missed and loved. We love you 22❤️ She had her favorite meal Sushi and ate 3 rolls. She loved her sushi! ❤️❤️ This f*cking sucks so bad. @dakotarunnels22 @tarelrunnels.”

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

You can see Dustin's Instagram post here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dustin Rhodes makes a request to Tony Khan

Despite being in his 50s, Dustin Rhodes has shown no signs of stopping, and that has been made even clearer each time he steps foot inside the ring. He has fought in all types of matches and he has now made a request to Tony Khan.

Taking to Twitter, he requested the AEW president to put him in a Hollywood backlot brawl match. He wrote:

Ad

“I so desperately want to do another Hollywood backlot brawl ish match again. Maybe we at @AEW can come up with something cool here.”

It would not surprise anyone to see Rhodes take on another AEW star in a match like that. He has aged like fine wine and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback