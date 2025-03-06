Dustin Rhodes makes a desperate plea to Tony Khan's AEW

Current ROH Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes made a special request to AEW and Tony Khan, recalling a memorable match. The Natural expressed the desire to have the same match in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Dustin Rhodes has spent decades in the pro wrestling industry and is still often active in the ring. The Natural has been with All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019 and has also been active in Tony Khan's Ring of Honor. He currently holds the ROH Tag Team and Six-man Tag Team Championships.

Meanwhile, Dustin has pleaded to Tony and AEW to bring back the 'Hollywood Backlot Brawl' match. The Natural competed in his last aforementioned match in 1996 at WrestleMania 12 against 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper in the WWE.

Taking to X, the 55-year-old legend expressed his desperation to do another 'Hollywood Backlot Brawl' in AEW.

"I so desperately want to do another Hollywood backlot brawl ish match again. Maybe we at @AEW can come up with something cool here," Dustin posted.

Dustin Rhodes on his massive plans in AEW

Although Dustin Rhodes has been in the wrestling business since the late 1980s and has wrestled in several major promotions, he has yet to win a World Heavyweight Championship.

Recently, Dustin took to X to claim that he has cemented his pot in AEW and hopes to become the World Heavyweight Champion one day:

"I may not be the main character in @AEW, but I do have a big place here and don't intend on stopping. I have been here since the beginning and have cemented my spot. #AEW One day I hope soon I can be the World Heavyweight Champion. #StillDreaming #Passionate #Storyteller," Dustin wrote.

Henceforth, only time will tell if The Natural can become the World Champion before retiring from in-ring competition.

