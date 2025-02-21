Dustin Rhodes reveals future plans after sharing major AEW update

The current ROH World Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes disclosed his future plans in AEW with a heartfelt social media message. The Natural recently provided a big update regarding his career.

Dustin Rhodes has been a part of the AEW roster since the company's inception in 2019. The Natural has been in the wrestling business since the late 1980s and has wrestled for multiple major promotions such as WWE, WCW, TNA, and more. Many fans know him as 'Goldust' from his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 55-year-old legend is currently holding the ROH World Tag Team as well as Trios Titles and is often active in the ring. The Natural recently shared an update regarding his future confirming that he will retire in AEW and doesn't wish to return to WWE. Meanwhile, Dustin has now opened up on his future plans for Tony Khan's promotion.

Taking to the X (formerly known as Twitter), Dustin Rhodes shared a heartfelt message expressing the desire to possibly win the World Heavyweight Championship one day in AEW:

"I may not be the main character in @AEW, but I do have a big place here and don't intend on stopping. I have been here since the beginning and have cemented my spot. #AEW One day I hope soon I can be the World Heavyweight Champion. #StillDreaming #Passionate #Storyteller"

Dustin Rhodes retained his title on a recent major show

At the recent AEW ROH Global Wars event that took place this past week in Australia, Dustin Rhdoes alongside his partner, Sammy Guevara defended the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles against the MxM collection. After a decent back-and-forth encounter, Rhodes and Guevara managed to successfully retain their titles.

Moreover, Dustin is still holding the Trios Titles as part of The Sons of Texas with The Von Erichs. Only time will tell if he will get a chance to win the World Title as well.

