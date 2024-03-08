Condolences to AEW star Kip Sabian

AEW's Kip Sabian took to social media today to say goodbye to a family member who has passed away. He also posted an emotional message to his followers.

Kip Sabian is one of AEW's longest-tenured talents, having signed with the company in February 2019, just a month after its founding. Although he's been underutilized throughout his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, with long stretches between his appearances, he still loves being All Elite.

Sabian often uses social media to entertain his fans during his absences from television, but today, he had a rather somber message. The 31-year-old recently lost his uncle Rick, and he posted a tweet in memorium of his family member. He also urged his followers to express their love to the ones they care about:

"I wasn’t going to post anything, but on reflection I wanted today’s theme to be to remember to remind people you care for them, you love them and they are not alone. Wish I could have been there in person today to say goodbye. RIP Uncle Rick [heart emoji]", wrote Sabian.

Kip Sabian wants to wrestle Hollywood star Zac Efron

Sabian is always looking for ways to stand out and often uses innovative methods to distinguish himself among AEW's talent, such as wearing a cardboard box over his head on television for several months.

When he heard that Iron Claw star Zac Efron was open to stepping in the ring, the 31-year-old jumped at the chance to put his name forward.

Sabian took to X to challenge the Hollywood star, claiming that "the prophecy" could finally be realized if the two faced off in the ring.

Despite not being a heavily featured talent, Sabian has been wrestling again in recent months, most often appearing on Friday Night Rampage.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our sincere condolences to Kip Sabian in this difficult time.

