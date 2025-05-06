"Congrats, guys" - Renee Paquette, Brian Cage, and more AEW names react as Big E is set to marry WWE star's sister

Former WWE Champion Big E, who’s been sidelined with a serious neck injury since 2022, recently revealed on Instagram that he is now engaged to Kris Yim. Many AEW stars reacted to his post.
E’s fiancée is the sister of SmackDown star Mia Yim. Kris isn't actively involved in the industry. However, in December 2024, she publicly defended The Powerhouse of Positivity following an on-screen betrayal by his former New Day teammates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
The former WWE Champion recently posted multiple pictures with Yim on Instagram. He also shared the following message:
"I can’t wait to be your husband, @krisyim. Thank you, @lastsuppersociety, for making this day perfect," wrote Big E.
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
The engagement news quickly became a mini wrestling world celebration. Many stars from the Tony Khan-led promotion, including Renee Paquette, Brian Cage, and Amanda Huber, congratulated the WWE star in the comments section of the post, with Shelton Benjamin and Saraya also showering love.
Big E, who is yet to be medically cleared for in-ring action, has continued to stay active on WWE programming as a host and analyst. Whether or not he ever returns to the ring is shrouded in mystery, but he has found something amazing to fight for in real life.
Top AEW champion has a bone to pick with WWE star Big E
Big E announcing his engagement had many AEW names react with love. However, a top talent from the Tony Khan-led promotion recently brought up a painful memory involving E.
Bobby Lashley, now one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, disclosed that one of the worst bumps of his career was given to him by Big E. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet last month, Lashley revealed that during their brutal match on RAW in 2021, E slammed him onto the steel stairs in a "nasty” spot. The sequence left The All Mighty briefly worried about a serious injury.
Although he came out unscathed, Lashley said the spot was so jarring that he posted it on Instagram as a moment to remember.