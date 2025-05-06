Shelton Benjamin reacts after his former WWE colleague Big E gets engaged

Shelton Benjamin recently reacted after his former colleague from WWE, Big E, posted good news about his engagement. The stars worked in WWE for a while.

Big E just announced that he was engaged to his partner Kris Yim. He posted an adorable picture of the pair holding hands with their respective engagement rings. In that post, he wrote saying that he can't wait to be her husband.

"I can't wait to be your husband, Kris Yim."

A lot of colleagues from both WWE and AEW responded to Big E and one of them was his dear friend Shelton Benjamin. The member of the Hurt Syndicate did not write anything but simply added an animation of a very famous meme.

Screenshot of Shelton Benjamin's reply (via Big E's Instagram)

The meme, often referred to as the "nodding man meme," represents approval of sorts. It seems that Benjamin approved of Big E's decision and was happy for him.

Shelton Benjamin thinks he is better off in AEW

Shelton Benjamin has been in AEW for only a few months, and he has already started to make waves. He joined the Hurt Syndicate along with MVP and has not looked back since.

The star has now revealed how he thought he was better in AEW than in WWE. Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, he said:

“Honestly, it is hard work, perseverance, a great support team, you know, and like I said, a no quit attitude. I knew I had more to give. I knew what they had seen in other universes was not the best of Shelton Benjamin. So, before I end this, I want to show the people who I really am.”

It is a great show of intent, and he will no doubt want to show the fans what he is really capable of. With The Hurt Syndicate, which also includes MVP and Bobby Lashley, by his side, he is in the best possible position to do so.

