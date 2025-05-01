Shelton Benjamin says he is better in AEW than WWE, explains why (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin has had an interesting journey in his pro wrestling career, having worked in a number of promotions. He recently explained why he thinks he is in the best shape right now in AEW.
While Shelton spent the majority of his career in WWE, many felt he was not pushed hard when it came to the world championship scene. However, his talents allowed him to win the Intercontinental Title thrice, among other belts. Since joining AEW, Shelton has steadily established his dominance, becoming the World Tag Team Champion alongside Bobby Lashley.
In a recent exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Shelton was praised for being in the best shape of his career. The former WWE star stated the reasons for which he thought that the assessment was correct.
"Honestly, it is hard work, perseverance, a great support team, you know, and like I said, a no quit attitude. I knew I had more to give. I knew what they had seen in other universes was not the best of Shelton Benjamin. So, before I end this, I want to show the people who I really am." [1:48 onwards]
The former WWE Star recently talked about an angle with Brock Lesnar
Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar had a memorable segment in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, which fans were really appreciative of. However, Shelton himself was apparently dissatisfied with it.
Speaking with Maven, Shelton talked about how he wanted to do more in the segment but ultimately resorted to giving Brock his breathing room.
"This whole thing, they originally wanted us to just go at it and he [Lesnar] decided he don’t want to do that. He said ‘Let’s do THIS [the betrayal].’ This whole thing was his idea and I wasn’t really on board with it only because I’m like ‘Well, this makes me look stupid,’ so, I was just kind of like ‘You know what, he’s got 30 other guys he’s got to worry about, just give him the breather.’ Now what I didn’t expect was fans to really like it. I just always wish they would have just let us do something. We could have had so much fun," said Benjamin. (H/T - PWMania)
As of now, only time will tell what Shelton Benjamin plans to do next in AEW.
