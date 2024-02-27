"Congrats mami" - Raquel Rodriguez, Mariah May, and others react to major name confirming blockbuster AEW signing

A new star has recently joined the AEW roster, and Raquel Rodriguez, Mariah May, and other wrestlers reacted to the new joinee’s confirmation news on social media platforms. The star whom Tony Khan signed is Arkady Unterleidner.

Arkady Unterleidner has experience in the wrestling business as a backstage interviewer, presenter, and ring announcer. She confirmed the news of her inking a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion with a heartwarming message on her social media accounts.

Unterleidner expressed that she is thrilled to start a new journey and thanked her friends and family over the years. Replying to her posts on Instagram and X/Twitter, several wrestling superstars like Raquel Rodriguez and Mariah May congratulated her on becoming All Elite.

Wrestling stars congratulate Arkady Unterleidner

Raquel Rodriguez updates fans about her skin condition

Raquel Rodriguez was out of action for three months due to suffering from a skin condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). She returned to WWE TV last week. Following her return, the 33-year-old updated fans about her condition via her social media account.

"The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til[l] I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all. Keep pushing through the pain!" Raquel tweeted.

Raquel also shared a video montage of her recovery process, where she can be seen breaking down multiple times. The last time fans saw Raquel in action before her hiatus was on the November 20, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she faced Nia Jax. She returned to the promotion on the February 19, 2024, edition of the red brand.

