Raquel Rodriguez breaks down in tears for heartbreaking post [Video]

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez recently broke down in tears for a heartbreaking social media post following her return to television.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez returned to WWE television after almost three months. The star was last seen on TV on the November 20, 2023, episode of the red show, where she locked horns with Nia Jax. She competed on a few House Shows after her match with Jax but was absent from in-ring competition for two and a half months.

Raquel Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to share a video revealing why she was out of action for a long time. The former Women's Tag Team Champion revealed that she was going through Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

Raquel has now taken to Twitter to upload a video of her condition and what she was going through. The star also wrote that she finally got some answers about her condition and mentioned that it would take a while to get it under control.

Check out her tweet below:

"The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control. I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all. Keep pushing through the pain!" Rodriguez tweeted.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

After returning to television on this week's episode of WWE RAW, Raquel Rodriguez participated in the Women's Battle Royal. The winner of the match was supposed to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

The female superstars put on a great match. However, Rodriguez emerged victorious even after she was double-teamed by Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. In the final moment, the star eliminated Chelsea Green, who came out of nowhere inside the squared circle.

Many fans want Raquel to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the 33-year-old's future.

We at Sportskeeda wish Raquel Rodriguez a full recovery and hope she will go on to achieve great things in WWE.

