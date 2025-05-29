Congratulations to AEW legend Sting!

Congratulations are due for Sting amid some great news when it comes to his family. This will no doubt bring a smile to the faces of all the fans.

The WWE Hall of Famer is a bona fide legend and has recently retired from wrestling. He defied his age for many years and performed at the highest level for a long time. His last match came at AEW Revolution last year, where he tagged with Darby Allin to successfully defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against the Young Bucks.

In that match, he made an entrance with his sons, Garrett Borden and Steve Borden Jr., and that was a great moment for him. Now, it's been announced that Garrett and his wife are soon going to become parents. The WWE Hall of Famer took to X/Twitter to acknowledge the news and wrote:

“Old Man Sting is one happy grandpa!”

Garrett showed up as one of his father’s old characters during the entrance for his last match, and it was a great sight.

Dustin Rhodes wants to retire like Sting

Sting had a memorable retirement, and there are a lot of stars who would be envious of the way he rode off into the sunset. It so happens that Dustin Rhodes is one of them.

In a recent interview with Renee Paquette, the former WWE star said:

“I think he's going to give me the opportunity to go out like Sting did and that is the most respect that I could ever feel. Feel the most love, the most passion from this company, and I feel it every single day. With all the tribalism out there about the other place and us and what's good, what's bad, whatever, they have no idea how hard we work and what goes on. I mean, we're our startup company. This is our sixth year. We are growing every single year, doing amazing, making huge amounts of money, and working all over the world. It is a place I want to be and finish my career.”

It is clear to see how much impact the former AEW star’s retirement had on Dustin Rhodes, and it is no wonder that he wants the same as well.

