Congratulations to AEW star Adam Copeland!

By Enzo Curabo
Published Oct 01, 2025 00:49 GMT
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Adam Copeland has just hit a major milestone in his career, as he has just secured another role in a Hollywood production. He has just been cast for the upcoming sequel of The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham.

The Rated-R Superstar is mostly known for his wrestling career, spanning roughly three decades now. He also has one of the greatest comeback stories to the ring, as he once retired with little to no chance of making a successful return. His current run can be considered his second life in the industry.

Variety has just released an exclusive report regarding Adam Copeland joining the cast for The Beekeeper 2 alongside popular actress Pom Klementieff. The two will be joining Jason Statham, along with Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, and Jemma Redgrave, who are all reprising their roles. Copeland's role in the movie is still unknown.

Adam Copeland set to film Percy Jackson Season 3

Almost two weeks ago, the WWE Hall of Famer was in action at AEW All Out as he teamed up with Christian Cage to take on FTR. The legendary tag team took the win that night, but they did not have the last laugh as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler went as far as taking out Cope's wife, Beth Phoenix.

Last week on Dynamite, the Rated-R Superstar addressed the situation and revealed that he needed to be with his family for the time being and would be taking an indefinite absence. PWInsider has reported that this was done as Copeland was set to reprise his role as Ares in the upcoming third season of the Percy Jackson series on Disney+.

It is unclear what Adam Copeland's absence will mean for the current storyline, as Christian Cage has been left alone to fend off both FTR and his former "sons" in the Patriarchy, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

