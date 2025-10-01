Congratulations to AEW star Adam Copeland!

Adam Copeland has just hit a major milestone in his career, as he has just secured another role in a Hollywood production. He has just been cast for the upcoming sequel of The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham.The Rated-R Superstar is mostly known for his wrestling career, spanning roughly three decades now. He also has one of the greatest comeback stories to the ring, as he once retired with little to no chance of making a successful return. His current run can be considered his second life in the industry.Variety has just released an exclusive report regarding Adam Copeland joining the cast for The Beekeeper 2 alongside popular actress Pom Klementieff. The two will be joining Jason Statham, along with Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi, and Jemma Redgrave, who are all reprising their roles. Copeland's role in the movie is still unknown.Adam Copeland set to film Percy Jackson Season 3Almost two weeks ago, the WWE Hall of Famer was in action at AEW All Out as he teamed up with Christian Cage to take on FTR. The legendary tag team took the win that night, but they did not have the last laugh as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler went as far as taking out Cope's wife, Beth Phoenix.Last week on Dynamite, the Rated-R Superstar addressed the situation and revealed that he needed to be with his family for the time being and would be taking an indefinite absence. PWInsider has reported that this was done as Copeland was set to reprise his role as Ares in the upcoming third season of the Percy Jackson series on Disney+.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKA rumor claiming Adam Copeland was written off AEW TV last night to go wrestle John Cena on one of Cena's final retirement matches in WWE is not even remotely true. It was said Copeland’s exit from storylines is in part due to his acting career, likely the latest season of PercyIt is unclear what Adam Copeland's absence will mean for the current storyline, as Christian Cage has been left alone to fend off both FTR and his former &quot;sons&quot; in the Patriarchy, Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.