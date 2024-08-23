Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho

One of AEW's top stars, Chris Jericho, recently shared news of a major professional milestone on social media. The accolade in question pertains to the 53-year-old veteran's career as a musician.

Jericho has been a member of the American heavy metal band, Fozzy, since 2000. The group has produced several studio albums since debuting with their self-titled release Fozzy in 2000. The title track from their 2017 album Judas has gained a massive fanbase over the years as it has served as Jericho's official entrance music in NJPW and AEW. Live crowds attending the promotion's television shows and pay-per-views used to consistently sing along to Judas during The Demo God's entrances until the latter changed his theme music for a different track that better suits his new heel gimmick of The Learning Tree.

In a recent Instagram post, Chris Jericho revealed that Judas had reached over 100 million streams. The former AEW World Champion voiced his gratitude for his audience, and for listeners of Fozzy who enjoyed the song and enabled it to arrive at the significant milestone.

"Just got the insane news that #Judas has hit over 100 MILLION STREAMS!!! Thanks to all of you who have listened and enjoyed our pretty little ditty! Look out #BlindingLights…we coming for yo a**! 😎 @fozzyrock @theweeknd," Chris Jericho shared.

Chris Jericho defeated Tommy Billington on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW Dynamite made its debut in the United Kingdom this week, as the Wednesday-night flagship show was hosted in the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, on August 21, 2024. The episode featured Chris Jericho in singles action against "The Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington, marking the latter's third singles bout in All Elite Wrestling.

Despite putting on an impressive effort against the reigning FTW Champion, Billington fell short against Jericho, who pinned the English up-and-comer with a Code Breaker. After the bout, The Lionheart called out his AEW All In 2024 challenger, Hook, claiming he would dismantle the latter if he showed up. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil obliged, rushing to the ring to go face-to-face with Jericho, but the former FTW Champion would receive a Chokeslam from Big Bill for his troubles.

It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho will be able to walk out of Wembley Stadium with the FTW Championship this Sunday, or if Hook will defeat him and reclaim the belt.

