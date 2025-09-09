Congratulations to AEW star Danhausen!

The popular AEW star, Danhausen shared a personal update through social media, and congratulations go out to him for the same. Very Nice Very Evil has not been on TV for a very long period of time.Danhausen has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2022 and has wrestled a lot of matches during his tenure. Aside from the in-ring standpoint, the face-painted star is known for his funny character, which helped him win fans over. The 35-year-old star last competed in a battle royal at Worlds End 2023 and has not been on TV ever since.Amid his extended absence, Danhausen has been wrestling on the independent wrestling scene. Meanwhile, Very Nice Very Evil shared a heartwarming personal update while taking to his Instagram handle. He shared the news of his 7th marriage anniversary by sharing a lovely picture with his wife, and the following caption:&quot;Happy lucky number 7 ❤️ happy anniversary, I love you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSportskeeda congratulates the AEW star, Danhausen on his 7th marriage anniversary.Wrestling veteran believes AEW star is tailor-made for WWEThe AEW star, Danhausen is tailor-made for the WWE, according to the wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell. The 35-year-old star has been rumored to be joining the Stamford-based promotion once his contract with Tony Khan's promotion is up.Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell said he'd like to see Danhausen in WWE:&quot;Danhausen, they would have to change his name, I guess, you know, and they could do a lot with him. [Host: 'What would you change it to?'] Well, I don't know unless they could use something like that. They could come up with something; it's not the name, it's the character, and I've always liked the character. So, where did he get that character? He just came up with it? It's a good one. So, I'd like to see him in WWE. He's tailor-made for them anyway,&quot; Dutch said.Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Danhausen.