Congratulations to AEW Star Dax Harwood

Dax Harwood is arguably one of the best tag team wrestlers in the world. He just reached a new milestone in his career.Dax Harwood has been around the wrestling industry for quite a long time. He and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, form one of the best tag teams in the world. They have competed in several major promotions and have won tag team gold everywhere. Now, Dax has reached another milestone in his career.Recently, the AEW star took to X to share a significant statistic. Today marks exactly 21 years to the day since he started his professional wrestling journey.&quot;Friday, the 13th, 21 years ago today, I began this pro wrestling journey. What a life,&quot; he wrote.Dax Harwood recently had some harsh words for Jimmy KorderasDax Harwood is currently an on-screen heel, but he can also be a bad guy in real life if needed, especially if someone targets AEW or Tony Khan. This is what happened recently when former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took some shots at the Jacksonville-based promotion and its CEO.The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to X to state that he has zero respect for the former WWE referee. Dax also claimed that Jimmy Korderas spends a lot of hours on the social media platform because he has no friends or family in real life.“Hey Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likes to do? Hang out with his granddaughter. Work around his house. Visit us when he gets bored. He doesn’t spend countless hours on Twitter begging for someone to interact with him because he has no friends or family in REAL LIFE,&quot; he wrote.Dax FTR @DaxFTRLINK@jimmykorderas Hey Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likesIt's good to see Dax Harwood celebrate 21 years in the industry, and we hope that he continues to wrestle for many more years to come.