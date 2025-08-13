Congratulations to AEW Star Dax Harwood

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 13, 2025 16:42 GMT
Dax Harwood
Dax Harwood. [Image via AEW's X]

Dax Harwood is arguably one of the best tag team wrestlers in the world. He just reached a new milestone in his career.

Dax Harwood has been around the wrestling industry for quite a long time. He and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, form one of the best tag teams in the world. They have competed in several major promotions and have won tag team gold everywhere. Now, Dax has reached another milestone in his career.

Recently, the AEW star took to X to share a significant statistic. Today marks exactly 21 years to the day since he started his professional wrestling journey.

"Friday, the 13th, 21 years ago today, I began this pro wrestling journey. What a life," he wrote.
Dax Harwood recently had some harsh words for Jimmy Korderas

Dax Harwood is currently an on-screen heel, but he can also be a bad guy in real life if needed, especially if someone targets AEW or Tony Khan. This is what happened recently when former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took some shots at the Jacksonville-based promotion and its CEO.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took to X to state that he has zero respect for the former WWE referee. Dax also claimed that Jimmy Korderas spends a lot of hours on the social media platform because he has no friends or family in real life.

“Hey Jimmy. I unblocked you just to let you know I have zero respect for you. Imagine being as old as you are and your whole day revolves around getting on Twitter to throw tantrums about a wrestling company you know nothing about. My father-in-law is your age. Know what he likes to do? Hang out with his granddaughter. Work around his house. Visit us when he gets bored. He doesn’t spend countless hours on Twitter begging for someone to interact with him because he has no friends or family in REAL LIFE," he wrote.
It's good to see Dax Harwood celebrate 21 years in the industry, and we hope that he continues to wrestle for many more years to come.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Yash Mittal
