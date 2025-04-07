Congratulations to AEW star Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett joined AEW in 2022. (Image via Jarrett's Instagram)

Jeff Jarrett is a wrestling legend. He has performed in WWE as well as the now-defunct WCW. Furthermore, he and his father, Jerry Jarrett, founded TNA in 2002. This company is now a North American wrestling juggernaut.

Jarrett is currently signed to AEW. He is not only an in-ring competitor but is also seen in backstage roles. He is regularly seen covering the company's pay-per-view Zero Hour pre-shows, along with RJ City and Renee Paquette. The Last Outlaw recently completed an impressive 39 years in the industry, an achievement that is not just spectacular but also quite rare.

On AEW Dynasty 2025 Zero Hour, he revealed this information and spoke about his illustrious career fondly. He was congratulated for this accomplishment, and he rightfully deserves it.

Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut in 2022. He is a former WWF Intercontinental Champion and has held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship four times. Furthermore, he has held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship six times and is in the TNA Hall of Fame as well as the WWE Hall of Fame.

His last match in All Elite Wrestling was against Claudio Castagnoli, where he suffered a defeat. Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Cole Karter, and Sonjay Dutt are currently his allies.

