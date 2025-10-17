Congratulations to AEW star Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita recently became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event. The Japanese star has been on top of the world since then, following such a monumental feat. Now, a few days after this big moment, Takeshita has earned yet another milestone in his career.In his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has awarded Konosuke Takeshita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 five and a half stars. It is a massive milestone in the world of wrestling, as not too many matches have managed to achieve it. It proves that Sabre and Takeshita's showdown has become one of the key moments in NJPW history down the line.Besides, it marks the 12th five-star classic for ZSJ. Meanwhile, it is the 11th five-star bout for Konosuke Takeshita in his career. With that said, The Alpha is set to miss a few weeks of action from All Elite Wrestling because he needs to travel back to Japan for a few appearances for NJPW. Konosuke Takeshita breaks silence after winning the IWGP World Heavyweight ChampionshipKonsuke Takeshita has become the talk of the town since winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. While fans are still reeling from the blockbuster showdown between him and Zack Sabre Jr., many are eager to know what The Alpha has to say about his big win.Taking to Instagram, Konosuke Takeshita posted a picture of himself standing in the ring following his title win at the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event. Avoiding any major statement, the 30-year-old simply wrote IWGP to mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career.&quot;IWGP&quot; he wroteCheck out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeshita's post has been making rounds all over the internet as fans share their admiration for the 30-year-old in the comment section. Nonetheless, only time will tell how things unfold for him from here on out in both NJPW and AEW.