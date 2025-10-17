  • home icon
  AEW
  Congratulations to AEW star Konosuke Takeshita

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:21 GMT
Konosuke Takeshita
Konosuke Takeshita [Image via Takeshita's Instagram]

Konosuke Takeshita recently became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Zack Sabre Jr. at the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event. The Japanese star has been on top of the world since then, following such a monumental feat. Now, a few days after this big moment, Takeshita has earned yet another milestone in his career.

In his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has awarded Konosuke Takeshita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 five and a half stars. It is a massive milestone in the world of wrestling, as not too many matches have managed to achieve it. It proves that Sabre and Takeshita's showdown has become one of the key moments in NJPW history down the line.

Besides, it marks the 12th five-star classic for ZSJ. Meanwhile, it is the 11th five-star bout for Konosuke Takeshita in his career. With that said, The Alpha is set to miss a few weeks of action from All Elite Wrestling because he needs to travel back to Japan for a few appearances for NJPW.

Konosuke Takeshita breaks silence after winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Konsuke Takeshita has become the talk of the town since winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. While fans are still reeling from the blockbuster showdown between him and Zack Sabre Jr., many are eager to know what The Alpha has to say about his big win.

Taking to Instagram, Konosuke Takeshita posted a picture of himself standing in the ring following his title win at the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event. Avoiding any major statement, the 30-year-old simply wrote IWGP to mark the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

"IWGP" he wrote

Check out his Instagram post below:

Takeshita's post has been making rounds all over the internet as fans share their admiration for the 30-year-old in the comment section. Nonetheless, only time will tell how things unfold for him from here on out in both NJPW and AEW.

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

