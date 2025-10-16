New World Heavyweight Champion set to miss AEW shows; major reason revealed

A top AEW star who recently became a World Heavyweight Champion is about to face some schedule conflicts in the company due to a major reason.That star is Konosuke Takeshita, who recently became a World Champion outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion by winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 event, defeating former champion Zack Sabre Jr. For those unaware, the Alpha holds a dual contract with AEW and NJPW. Meanwhile, in Tony Khan's promotion, Takeshita is a key part of the proceedings as an important member of one of its top heel factions, the Don Callis Family. However, it has recently become known that the Alpha will miss some All Elite Wrestling shows because he needs to travel back to Japan. This will be the first time in six months that Takeshita is traveling to his home country.According to DDT-Pro, Takeshita will be heading to Japan for major shows on November 6th, 8th, and 9th. This means that the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will miss the November 5 edition of Dynamite and the November 8th edition of Collision. AEW star Konosuke Takeshita set to defend his IWGP World Title against Hirooki GotoAt the post-match celebration of Konosuke Takeshita's IWGP World Title victory, the Alpha challenged anyone from NJPW to step up to him, and Hirooki Goto answered his challenge. The match has been scheduled for an event on November 2 in Gifu. Incidentally, the event also marks the legendary Japanese wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi’s final homecoming in Gifu.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINK2 major matches just announced for November 2 in Gifu: • Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs Hirooki Goto for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship • Yota Tsuji (c) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Global Heavyweight ChampionshipIt will be interesting to see whether the Alpha will successfully defend his title against Hirooki Goto. Meanwhile, he is also set for another title match at WrestleDream 2025, where he teams up with Kazuchika Okada to challenge Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) for their AEW Tag Titles.