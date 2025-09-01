  • home icon
Congratulations to AEW Star Lee Moriarty

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 01, 2025 14:51 GMT
Lee Moriarty is a ROH wrestler (Image via Ring of Honor Wrestling
Lee Moriarty is a ROH wrestler (Image via Ring of Honor Wrestling's YouTube)

The popular AEW name Lee Moriarty had a captivating match at their sister promotion, Ring of Honor's latest pay-per-view, Death before Dishonor. He won the match and, in doing so, clinched a major accomplishment in his wrestling career.

Moriarty was scheduled to defend his Ring of Honor Pure championship against Xelhua in a Pure Wrestling Rules match at the event. The duo squared off in a highly exhilarating showdown that was a top match on the card.

In the end, it was Lee Moriarty who made Xelhua tap out with a sleeper hold with the use of the ropes. With this victory, the AEW superstar surpassed 400 days as the ROH Pure champion, the single longest title reign for the championship.

Top AEW star was replaced by Tony Khan for his match at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view

While Lee Moriarity had a monumental night at the Ring of Honor Death before Dishonor event, a top AEW name was replaced by the company's President and CEO, Tony Khan. The star in question, who is a veteran of the business, is Dustin Rhodes.

The Natural was set to defend the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championships alongside The Von Erichs against Shane Taylor Promotions. However, he suffered multiple injuries during his match against Kyle Fletcher on AEW Collision a few weeks prior. Following that, Rhodes underwent double knee replacement surgery.

This led to Tony Khan announcing before the show that Rhodes would not be competing at the show and was replaced by Sammy Guevara.

"#ROHDBD Philadelphia 8pm ET/7pm CT http://WATCHROH.com TOMORROW ROH World Six Man Tag Team Title @sammyguevara / @MarshallVonEric / @RossVonErich vs @shane216taylor / @ShawnDean773 / @CarlieBravo With @dustinrhodes hurt, Sammy will join the Von Erichs vs STP for the belts TOMORROW!"

The Von Erichs and Guevara lost the titles at the event following a huge trios match. As for Dustin Rhodes, it remains to be seen when he will be cleared for in-ring action in the future.

