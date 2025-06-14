Congratulations to AEW star Marina Shafir

AEW's Marina Shafir stands at the top of the women's division despite not holding a title in Tony Khan's promotions. This is due to her status as a member of The Death Riders, the most powerful faction in All Elite Wrestling. However, Shafir does hold a title outside the company, and she just reached a major milestone as champion.

The 37-year-old got her start in MMA before signing with WWE in 2018. She moved on to AEW a couple of years later but also remained active on the independent scene. In May 2024, she defeated Vert Vixen to win the DEFY Women's Championship, and she's held it since then.

Following her recent defense against Vipress at the Vortex event, Marina Shafir has now reached 400 days as DEFY Women's Champion. This is the longest title reign in her professional wrestling career, and it seems as though it won't end anytime soon.

Marina Shafir addresses shocking spot at AEW Double or Nothing

Marina Shafir has been breaking barriers and racking up accomplishments lately. The Death Riders member even joined the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing last month, where she was involved in a gruesome exchange.

Late in the match, Shafir got her hands on a staple gun and began to wreak havoc. She even put a staple in Swerve Strickland's tongue, which wasn't removed until after the bloody bout was over.

A few days later, the Death Riders member addressed her actions on Instagram. She posted a photo of Strickland screaming after she'd stapled his tongue, writing:

"Talk too much #AnarchyInTheArena #DON #DeathRiders"

The Death Riders lost the Anarchy in the Arena match, but they remain on top in All Elite Wrestling. Whether that will remain the case after Hangman Page faces Jon Moxley at All In: Texas remains to be seen.

