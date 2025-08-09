Congratulations to AEW Star Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks)

Huge congratulations are due for AEW star Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks. This marks a remarkable achievement in her career, something that she will be very proud of.Mercedes is one of the most well-known names in the wrestling world today, and her achievements speak for themselves. She currently holds eight titles and is quite possibly on course to be the most successful women’s wrestler of all time.Amid her achievements, she has successfully completed 15 years in the professional wrestling industry. Celebrating the anniversary, which falls today, the AEW star took to X/Twitter to post pictures of when she started and a picture from right now.She wrote:“#15YearsOfMercedes. Mercedesmone.com.”That is a great achievement, and the fact that she is still so young is something that could herald greater achievements in her career. She can comfortably wrestle for another decade and go on to become the greatest women’s wrestler of all time at this rate.Vince Russo blasts Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone has been making waves lately, thanks to the number of belts she currently holds. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is seemingly not a fan of that and called her booking 'not logical.'Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Russo said:“We have to talk about logic. If she [Mercedes Mone] has six belts, how can any one of them be special? First of all, how am I going to remember what all six belts she has? Second of all, if she has six belts, none of those belts are special. This is what I mean about writing and structure and making everything mean something. Nothing against her and her performance, but when you have six belts, none of them are going to mean anything.”It will be interesting to see if Mercedes will have anything to say about these comments.